Brotherly Game Daily Links: Andre Blake makes 200th start as Union clinch playoff spot

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union clinch fifth straight playoff appearance

The Union became the first Eastern Conference team to clinch a playoff berth with their 4-1 win over Atlanta United at Subaru Park on Wednesday night. They’ll make their seventh appearance in club history in the post-season in October. Their previous playoff appearances before the current streak came in 2011 and 2016.

Andre Blake makes 200th MLS Regular Season Start

In his previous 199 starts, Blake has made 625 saves in nearly 18,000 minutes of MLS regular season action. Blake has racked up 62 clean sheets and sports an impressive 1.25 goals against average.

MLS News

MLS Rewind: Dynamo down LAFC, Red Bulls edge CF Montreal, and more

LAFC’s grip at the top of both the Supporters’ Shield and Western Conference race took another major blow on Wednesday with Steve Cherundolo’s side suffering a third-straight loss.

Daniel Salloi Signs Four-Year Contract Extension with Sporting KC

For 2022, Salloi is second on the team behind Russell in scoring with six goals. He also has three assists. He bagged 16 league goals and eight assists last year.

U.S. Soccer News

AC Milan in talks to acquire Sergiño Dest

The deal would include an option to make the deal a permanent transfer.

Ricardo Pepi headed to FC Groningen on loan

Pepi, who broke the club transfer record for FC Augsburg when he signed there in January from FC Dallas, has struggled to adapt to life in the Bundesliga. He has logged 16 appearances for Augsburg in all competitions and has yet to notch his first Bundesliga goal.