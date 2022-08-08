Brotherly Game Daily Links: Glesnes named as replacement for MLS All Star Game

Philadelphia Union News

Jakob Glesnes Added To Roster For 2022 MLS All-Star Game

Glesnes is named to his first career MLS All-Star Game in his third MLS season. The center back has played a vital role on the league’s staunchest defense, starting all 24 matches for a Philadelphia Union squad that leads the Eastern Conference with 45 points (12-3-9) and has allowed a league-low 18 goals in 24 matches (0.75 goals allowed per game). The 0.75 goals allowed per game is on pace for the second-best defensive record in league history, behind only 2010 Real Salt Lake (0.67 goals conceded per game).

Above the Line: Charlotte FC 2, Chicago Fire 3

The Union welcome Chicago to Subaru Park for their next game, let’s see how their last game went.

Jack McGlynn: Philadelphia Union teenager on emulating Brenden Aaronson & Liverpool ‘dream’

For outsiders, McGlynn’s goal may have felt like a bolt from the blue by a player only just starting to make waves for the Philadelphia Union senior team.

MLS News

MLS Rewind: FC Cincinnati downs Union, Rapids down Loons, and more

Gyasi Zardes stole the show for the Colorado Rapids, scoring a hat trick in a 4-3 win over Minnesota United. The U.S. men’s national team striker two goals in the opening 15 minutes for Robin Fraser’s squad before capping off his impressive night in the 61st minute at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

History made! MLS single-day scoring record set Saturday in Week 24

The 13-game Saturday slate produced 57 goals – 11 more than has ever been scored on a single day in league history:

San Jose Earthquakes sign Brazilian defender Rodrigues on loan from Gremio

Rodrigues has played 51 league matches for Imortal Tricolor so far, including 44 in the Brazilian top-flight, and is the second player to join MLS from Gremio this week after striker Elias Manoel signed for the New York Red Bulls.

New York Red Bulls complete loan signing of Brazilian forward Elias Manoel from Gremio

The 20-year-old has spent his entire professional career so far with Gremio, scoring nine goals in 40 appearances since making his debut in March 2021. Manoel was his side’s top scorer during their successful 2022 Campeonato Gaucho campaign, hitting the net four times in seven matches.

Minnesota United Acquire Midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez

Gonzalez joins MNUFC after a brief stint with Queretaro of Liga MX where he appeared in four matches from being on loan from Liga MX giant CF Monterrey. The defensive-midfielder also spent the 2021 season on loan from Monterrey at Necaxa where he appeared in six matches.