Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 1 vs FC Cincinnati 3, Final

Game Updates

90+3’- Final whistle is blown and the streak comes to an end. No need to pout as this is just the boys THIRD loss of the season.

90+1’- We will have at least 3 minutes of stoppage time.

85’- Acosta is getting subbed for Medunjanin who is making his final MLS appearance. The former Union player also grabs the captain’s armband.

77’- Aaronson’s shot from the top of the box gets deflected and oddly drops into the net, putting the Union on the board.

75’- Uhre’s night is done as Aaronson comes in to replace the striker.

71’- Ohio will always be the Union’s kryptonite. First time all year that the U has given up 3 goals.

59’- Double switch for the Union here as Burke and McGlynn come on for Carranza and Flach. Meanwhile, the union are lucky to not go down 3-0 here as Acosta’s shot hits off the post.

58’- Corner amounted to nothing.

57’- Union miss their best chance of the night as Carranza’s shot is blocked bu the goalkeeper, then the second chance gets deflected for a corner kick.

55’- Acosta finds Brenner who converts the shot for the game’s second goal. I don’t know about you but it seems that the Union took an extra ten minutes for halftime, as they haven’t really shown up since half.

50’- Goal for Cincy. Vasquez with the one-touch finish at the near post to beat Blake.

46’- Game has resumed. Broadcast says that there was a change during the half for Cincy.

Halftime- The teams head to the locker room. Not the best first half of soccer for the Union as Cincy has clearly had the better looks on goal, including a waived off goal.

45+2’ - Back to Back corners here for the Union. Both have been from the far flag. The ball is loose inside the box and Glesnes’ shot gets blocked and then cleared by Cincy.

45+1’- We will have at least 4 minutes of stoppage time.

38’- The goal has been disallowed. +1 for VAR.

37’- The ref is heading to the monitor for a possible handball.

36’- Goal for Cincy. They switch the ball from the left side to the right side of the penalty area. Brenner heads it past a diving Blake.

35’- Cincinnati’s Geoff Cameron earns the first booking of the night. The yellow card was issued for a hard tackle to Martinez. El Brujo will sure to be marking Cameron going forward.

28’- This time it's Cincy with a free kick from 25 yards out. The ball is sent into the net and Blake is able to get a hand on the ball.

26’- Carranza draws a foul about 25 yards away from the net. Glesnes lines up and sends a rocket high and wide of the net.

16’- Play has resumed.

14’- Acosta goes down in the block after Mbaizo goes down for slide tackle inside the box. The call on the field is no penalty, fans in the stand are crying for one. Play is stopped as Acosta is getting looked at by the training staff.

10’- Save by Wagner. Who goes on the recovery run and slides across the penalty area to end Cincy’s counter. Goes out for a corner kick.

8’- The ball is sent in from the near flag to the middle of the box, but only feet from Cincy is near the ball.

7’- Free Kick for the Union that is about 40+ yards out. Wagner’s service makes it to the top of the box and is cleared out. The Second chance ball is sent in and ends up as a corner kick for the Union.

1’- We have ourselves a game in Cincy. The boys are wearing the secondary light blue. The are attacking towards the left here in the first half.

Starting Lineups

Philadelphia

FC Cincinnati

Tonight's Starting XI for the orange and blue. pic.twitter.com/f8OGWbWpSw — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) August 6, 2022

Injuries/Absences

The following is a list of names from the league’s player availability report.

Philadelphia Union

Everyone is healthy and available

FC Cincinnati

OUT : Ronald Matarrita (ankle surgery)

: Ronald Matarrita (ankle surgery) OUT : Nicholas Markanich (concussion protocol)

: Nicholas Markanich (concussion protocol) OUT : Kenneth Vermeer (torn pectoral muscle)

: Kenneth Vermeer (torn pectoral muscle) OUT : Beckham Sunderland (concussion protocol)

: Beckham Sunderland (concussion protocol) QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Santos (leg)

How to Watch

Philadelphia Union vs Cincinnati

Saturday, August 6, 2022

7:38 p.m.

TV: PHL

Streaming: PhiladelphiaUnion.com (in-market); ESPN+ (out-of-market)

Officials

Referee: Drew Fischer

Ast. Referee 1: Lyes Arfa

Ast. Referee 2: Kathryn Nesbitt

Fourth official: Matthew Corrigan

VAR: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Ast. VAR: Craig Lowry