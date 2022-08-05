Brotherly Game Daily Links: MLS Transfer Window closes with a bang

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Abasa Aremeyaw

Aremeyaw, 18, comes to Philadelphia as a free agent, most recently playing in 2. Liga, Slovakia’s second-tier league, where he played for MSK Zilina B, making seven appearances (seven starts). In 2021, he signed for MŠK Žilina from MŠK Žilina Africa F.C., the Ghanaian football club affiliated to MŠK Žilina, where he made four appearances (two starts), making his debut in a 2-2 draw against FK Senica.

Pressing Points | Positive Adjustments

After one of their best months in club history, Philadelphia Union look to stay on their impressive run as they travel to FC Cincinnati on Saturday night. In their previous match earlier this season, the two teams played to a very hard fought 1-1 draw. Historically, the Union have played very well against FC Cincinnati, having never failed to get a result against the Ohio side.

Brenden Aaronson helps the Union achieve another milestone, this time in England

Brenden Aaronson is the fourth player to have been part of the Union’s youth academy who has made it to a Premier League club. The Medford-born playmaker is likely to make his official debut for Leeds United on Saturday against Wolverhampton Wanderers, after playing well in preseason exhibitions.

MLS News

LA Galaxy sign midfielder Riqui Puig

The attacking midfielder has split his professional appearances to date between Barcelona’s reserve and first teams, including 60 appearances at first team level since making his debut in 2018, scoring two goals.

FC Cincinnati closing in on deal for USMNT center back Matt Miazga

Miazga will fit in FC Cincinnati’s roster budget on a maximum-targeted allocation money contract for three-and-a-half years with a club option for an additional year.

LA Galaxy transfer Rayan Raveloson to Auxerre

Raveloson exits the Galaxy after playing about the last 14 months with the club, making 44 appearances in MLS regular season play (plus four U.S. Open Cup appearances), scoring eight goals and five assists, all in league play.

Haris Medunjanin leaving FC Cincinnati, set to sign with PEC Zwolle

A pre-match ceremony for Medunjanin before the start of Saturday’s match against Philadelphia Union was also announced Thursday. It’s expected that Jim Curtin will participate.

Charlotte FC finalizing deal to sign Nathan Byrne from Derby County

Byrne played 82 Championship games and provided six assists across two seasons with Derby, joining the Rams from Wigan Athletic in 2020.

Revs add veteran goalkeeper Clément Diop

Before joining Miami, Diop had previous stints with the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Montreal Impact. He appeared in 47 matches for both clubs, where he notched nine clean sheets while conceding 80 goals over 4,211 minutes of action.

Toronto FC moves to bring Richie Laryea back into the fold after stint in England

The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England’s second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion.

Charlotte FC finalizing signing of Nuno Santos from Benfica

Santos, 23, is a former Portuguese youth international and broke through Benfica’s academy. He spent time on loan at top flight clubs Boavista, Moreirense and, most recently, Pacos de Ferreira, where he had five goals and two assists this year.