Philadelphia Union sign 18-year-old Ghanaian center back

The Philadelphia Union added a Ghanian teenager playing in Slovakia to the team in a deal announced on Thursday

Abasa Aremeyaw, an 18-year-old free agent, was signed to a two and a half-year contract with a club option for a third and fourth year. He will be added to the Union’s active roster following receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa and will occupy an international roster slot.

“Abasa is a promising young player who has the physique and skill to develop into a contributor in our back line,” stated Philadelphia Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner in a news release announcing the acquisition. “His demonstrated ability to make an impact on set plays, combined with his speed and agility, makes him a good fit in the strong defensive system we have built. We look forward to integrating him into the team.”

Aremeyaw comes to the U.S. from 2. Liga, Slovakia’s second-tier league, where he played for MSK Zilina B, making seven appearances (seven starts). In 2021, he signed for MŠK Žilina from MŠK Žilina Africa F.C., the Ghanaian football club affiliated to MŠK Žilina, where he made four appearances (two starts), making his debut in a 2-2 draw against FK Senica.

Aremeyaw made six appearances (six starts) for MSK Zilina UEFA U19, MŠK Žilina’s Youth League team that competes in the UEFA Youth League competition. During the tournament, Aremeyaw played every minute of each match, playing a role in helping the team reach the round of 16, only falling to Red Bull Salzburg’s UEFA U19 team in penalty kicks.

Aremeyaw gives the Union some additional depth at the center back position behind 18-year-old homegrown Brandan Craig. He will likely see time at Union II.