Brotherly Game Daily Links: MLS transfers heat up in last days of open transfer window

MLS News

FC Dallas to acquire Sebastian Lletget from New England Revolution

The 29-year old has been with New England since December, arriving in a trade with the LA Galaxy. He only made 19 league appearances with the Revs, adding two goals and five assists. He began his MLS career in 2015 with LA and has accrued 177 appearances, recording 25g/32a in regular-season action.

FC Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez named to MLS All-Star Game in Minnesota

Vazquez missed out on being named to the initial squad, but will fill a spot on the All-Star game roster vacated by New York City FC’s Valentin Castellanos, who departed for Spanish side Girona in July.

MLS Rewind: CF Montreal stuns Crew, Inter Miami secures road win

An improbable comeback from CF Montreal highlights a deep slate of MLS midweek action. CF Montreal handed the Crew a completely unexpected loss, emerging after a long weather delay to score twice in the final six minutes of the match.

Real Salt Lake to acquire Danny Musovski from LAFC

Musovski, 26, has enjoyed a productive rate of goals/assists per 90 minutes, with 11g/5a across 1,842 minutes in his MLS career – but has never won consistent playing time with LAFC since debuting in 2020. The club acquired superstar Gareth Bale this summer, further complicating the pathway to minutes for Musovski.

Vancouver Whitecaps sign Austrian international midfielder Alessandro Schöpf

The 28-year-old has been capped 32 times by Austria and recorded 299 appearances at the club level while playing in Germany.

Colorado Rapids sign former Sporting KC midfielder Felipe Gutiérrez on loan

Gutiérrez spent the last two seasons with C.D. Universidad Católica, his second stint with the club after making his professional debut in 2009. He has recorded 27 goals and 26 assists from 134 appearances across all competitions during his two stints with La Católica, plus has also competed for FC Twente in Holland’s Eredivisie, Real Betis in Spain’s LaLiga and Internacional in Brazil’s Serie A.

Charlotte trade Christian Makoun to New England, finalizing deal for French center back

The expansion club is finalizing the acquisition of French center back Adilson Malanda from Ligue 2 side Rodez AF, a source told MLSsoccer.com. Charlotte have also agreed on a deal to trade Venezuelan international center back Christian Makoun to the New England Revolution, a source confirmed. The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal and Paul Tenorio first reported the Makoun trade.