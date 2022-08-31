Philadelphia Union clinch fifth straight playoff appearance

It was never really in doubt, but the Philadelphia Union are officially in the playoffs for a fifth straight year.

The Union became the first Eastern Conference team to clinch a playoff berth with their 4-1 win over Atlanta United at Subaru Park on Wednesday night. They’ll make their seventh appearance in club history in the post-season in October. Their previous playoff appearances before the current streak came in 2011 and 2016.

The playoffs kick off with doubleheaders on October 15, 16 and 17 but the Union are aiming for the first round bye that comes with winning the regular season conference title. That would see them host an Eastern Conference semifinal against the winner of the fourth vs fifth seed on October 20 or 23.

The conference finals will be played on Saturday, October 30, followed by MLS Cup on Sunday, November 5.