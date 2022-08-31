Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 4 vs Atlanta United 1, FINAL

Game Update

90+6’- Final Whistle! What another multi-score game. This is one exciting team to watch.

90+5’- Aaronson brings the ball into the box, Harriel is able to pick up the rebound and then send the ball into the back of the net. This is his first MLS career goal and everyone is in the corner celebrating him including Blake who came all the way up field.

90+2’- McGlynn’s first foul and he earns himself a yellow card.

90’- The fourth official shows that we will have at least 6 minutes of stoppage time.

89’- Union are making a double switch here with Aaronson and McGlynn coming on for Carranza and Bedoya.

85’- Play is stopped after Carranza gets an elbow to the head. Training staff is out to look at him because of it being a head injury.

81’- Dwyer and Martinez are getting into each other’s faces. Blake even comes all the way down to try and cool things down. Dwyer and Martinez enter the book for the altercation.

80’- Nice sequence here by the Union. Burke chases the ball down and then they were able to find the open man at the top of the box. However, the shot goes wide of the net.

75’- Atlanta making a change by bringing on a second striker here with Dwyer coming into the game.

72’- Play is stopped after a foul is committed by Atlanta. After the replay, we see Mbaizo in pain and grabbing his leg. He is now getting subbed off with Harriel replacing him.

70’- Carranza is taken down inside the penalty area, the ref says play on.

67’- Atlanta couldn’t get clearance and Gazdag gets a wide-open shot and converts it. It is his 17th of the season and a Union regular season record.

65’- Martinez (Union) with patent long shot that goes sailing into the River End. It needs to happen at least once a game.

63’- Union now making a change here as well, replacing Uhre with Burke.

61’- Atlanta making a change here bringing their Martinez on for Cisneros.

57’- Bedoya gets a shot off but it goes wide of the net.

51’- Uhre is shown a yellow card for wrapping his hands around an Atlanta player.

47’- Puratta has been shown a yellow card.

46’- The game has resumed in Chester.

45+4’- Halftime whistle and the teams are heading to the locker room.

45+2’- Union corner from the near flag. Their 4th corner is sent to the backside of the penalty area and Uhre sends it towards the net. The ball takes a deflection and goes to the top of the net. This puts him into the double digit category with 10 goals this season.

45+1’- We will have at least 4 minutes of stoppage time here.

43’- Another free kick here for the Union, this one is from way further out. As Wagner gets ready to take it Gutman falls to the ground and the ref blows the whistle. After the service is hit the Union is whistled for a foul.

41’- Free kick for the Union. Wagner’s service from the far right is sent into the box and finds Elliott’s head, who sends it over the bar.

39’- Atlanta’s 5th corner turns into a counterattack for the Union. It was a pretty good chance as Gazdag’s shot is kicked off the line to keep the game level.

38’- Bedoya is shown a Yellow card for a little ‘rough’ tackle. Okay not really little.

35’- Corner is coming up for Atlanta. But before that happens Martinez is getting up slowly and jogging into position while holding his midsection. The corner is played towards the near post and is blocked by the Union.

31’- Back-to-back corners here for the Union. The first one is played towards the far post and the save goes out of play. The second is played towards the near post but requires Atlanta’s goalkeeper to dive on top of the ball to retain possession.

27’- Blake comes out and takes out another Atlanta player. Purata takes an elbow to the head from the Union goalkeeper. Replay shows an issue as he went down with his leg, he is also up and holding his back. Meanwhile, a United player is warming up on the sideline.

25’ Ugh! After a fantastic save by Blake with a stretched hand. Atlanta’s center-back Gutman makes a diving header to create the equalizer.

18’- GOOOAAAL by Carranza! The shot off the second ball comes from Carranza who rips one from outside the penalty area. This is his 14th goal of the season.

17’- This is an interesting move as the ref shows a Yellow card to Atlanta coach Pineda.

16’- The service from the far flag goes long and finds no one. It eventually goes out for a goal kick.

15’- Atlanta draws their first corner kick off the night. It comes off a ball that was sent into the penalty area.

12’- Gazdag sends a ball into Bedoya but the shot is blocked. Atlanta gets a counter and the ball is sent in but cleared out by Wagner.

3’- Atlanta plays a ball long and Blake is outside the penalty area. The goalkeeper who is making his 200th start collides with Atlanta’s forward. Who goes down awkwardly. Training staff is called out due to a possible head injury.

1’- Kickoff in Chester. Union is wearing the dark blues and are defending the river end here in the first half.

Starting Lineups

Philadelphia

Atlanta United

Injuries/Absences

The following is a list of names from the league’s player availability report.

Philadelphia Union

Everyone is healthy and available

Atlanta United

OUT : Ozzie Alonso (ACL)

: Ozzie Alonso (ACL) OUT : Dylan Castanheira (Achilles)

: Dylan Castanheira (Achilles) OUT : Brad Guzan (Achilles)

: Brad Guzan (Achilles) OUT : Miles Robinson (Achilles)

: Miles Robinson (Achilles) OUT : Emerson Hyndman (quad)

: Emerson Hyndman (quad) QUESTIONABLE: Matheus Rossetto (ankle)

How to Watch

Where: Subaru Park; Chester, PA

When: 7:08 p.m.; Wednesday, August 31st, 2022

TV: FS1,FOX Deportes

Radio: Fox Sports The Gambler 1480 AM, 102.5 FM, 104.5 HD2

Audio Streaming: iHeart Radio App

Officials

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Ast. Referee 1: Jason White

Ast. Referee 2: Kevin Klinger

Fourth official: Joshua Encarnación

VAR: Rosendo Mendoza

Ast. VAR: Thomas Supple