Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union look to clinch playoff spot against Atlanta

Union look to smother Atlanta United’s momentum in big Eastern Conference matchup

In the not-too-distant past, Atlanta United FC was rampaging through the Eastern Conference, with star playmaker Miguel Almiron destined for a move to the Premier League. Now the Union are the rampagers, and Atlanta arrives in Philly with the worst road record in the east and a battering ram of a schedule to close out the season.

Pressing Points | Secure A Spot

With the possibility of securing a postseason berth tomorrow night, Head Coach Jim Curtin held his weekly press conference to talk about the impressive run of form his squad has had over the past few weeks as well as the club’s push for more than just a spot in the playoffs.

Union forward Julián Carranza has found a home with Philly as the team hits new heights

Flying headers, bicycle kicks, penalties, shots into side netting — the striker has scored some spectacular goals this season, and he’s not done yet.

MLS News

MLS Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union dethrone LAFC after Week 27

The Union are back at the top of the MLS Power Rankings following their 6-0 win over Colorado.

2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

Major League Soccer announced the match schedule and broadcast details for the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs and 2022 MLS Cup.

D.C. United’s Christian Benteke set to make his MLS debut

Coach Wayne Rooney has said he is aiming to play Benteke for about 20 minutes. United’s hopes of pairing him with Greek star Taxi Fountas right away were dashed, though, following an injury in Sunday’s match.