How to watch: Union have a chance to clinch a playoff spot

The Philadelphia Union find themselves on National TV this week, as their game, Wednesday night against Atlanta United, will be broadcasted by FS1. The game will also be important for the Union, as they have the chance to qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs, which would be their fifth consecutive time in the playoffs.

Looking back at the past four regular-season meetings between the two teams, the Union has not dropped any games. Against the five strips, the U has won twice and drawn twice. This run comes after Atlanta won three in a row between 2017-2018,

One final key thing to know for the game is how historic the night will be for goalkeeper Andre Blake. If he gets the start, which he is expected to, it will be his 200 start and appearance for the Union. Blake would only be the second player in club history to reach this milestone. The other player in the club is Ray Gaddis, who appeared in 221 games.

Back in 2014, Blake was drafted number one overall. The U traded up from the number 2 spot to ensure they could get their man. Want a trip back in time to when the Union drafted Blake? Check out our article about the pick here.

How to Watch

Where: Subaru Park; Chester, PA

When: 7:08 p.m.; Wednesday, August 31st, 2022

TV: FS1,FOX Deportes

Radio: Fox Sports The Gambler 1480 AM, 102.5 FM, 104.5 HD2

Audio Streaming: iHeart Radio App