Brotherly Game Daily Links: Gazdag earns the Union back-to-back Player of the Week Awards

Philadelphia Union News

Gazdag Voted MLS Player of the Week

Gazdag’s three goals marked the second consecutive match in which a Philadelphia player has scored a hat trick, joining Julián Carranza in Week 26. The last time a team had two different players score a hat trick in consecutive matches was LAFC’s Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi from March 30 – April 6, 2019.

Gazdag, Wagner earn MLS Team of the Week honors

Wagner earned his third TOTW appearance of 2022 leading the Boys in Blue to a 12th clean sheet of the season. On the offensive side, Wagner led the team with five chances created and helped the Boys in Blue make MLS history on the final goal of the match.

Wayne Rooney sees yellow as D.C. United fall to Atlanta, 3-2

The Union’s next game is this Wednesday as they welcome Atlanta United to Chester, let’s see how their last game went.

MLS News

MLS Team of the Week: Austin FC, Philadelphia Union lead Week 27

Austin FC made quite the statement and the Philadelphia Union made some MLS history, pacing the MLS Team of the Week.

DC United transfer midfielder Moses Nyeman to Belgium’s SK Beveren

Nyeman signed with the Black-and-Red in October 2019, then at age 15. He finished with three assists in 32 appearances (17 starts) in MLS, though didn’t play this season under new head coach Wayne Rooney.

Rest of the World News

Antony: Man United agree €95m deal for Ajax winger

The winger, capped nine times by Brazil, scored 12 goals in 33 games for Ajax last season.