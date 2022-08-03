Brotherly Game Daily Links: Uhre, Glesnes, and Bedoya make MLS Team of the Week

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union announce signing of Kenyan international midfielder Richard Odada

Odada comes to Philadelphia from the top flight Serbian SuperLiga, where he played for Red Star Belgrade, making two appearances. In 2020, he was sent out on loan to RFK Grafičar Beograd where he recorded three assists in 25 appearances (22 starts). In 2021, Odada was loaned to first-tier side FK Metalac Gornji Milanovac, making 27 total appearances (18 starts) for the Serbian side, before rejoi ning RFK Grafičar Beograd on loan in 2022.

Achievement Unlocked | Jack McGlynn gets his first MLS goal

Making his third consecutive start for the Boys in Blue, McGlynn teed up a perfectly placed golazo for his first DOOP. Standing alongside Kai Wagner from 30 yards out, the 19-year-old had a go with his left foot and curled it around the Houston Dynamo wall and into the back of the net.

FCC blows last-minute lead against Inter Miami CF

The Union’s next game will this weekend against Cincinnati, let’s see how their last game went.

MLS News

MLS Team of the Week: Philadelphia Union, goal bonanzas highlight Week 23

The Union closed out their dominant July in convincing fashion and two 4-4 games were completed on the same day for the first time in MLS history, headlining Week 23’s Team of the Week

Chelsea set to sign goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire for up to $15m

Slonina, 18, is headed to London to complete a medical exam and if it’s successful will sign the deal, which will see him finish out the current MLS campaign on loan with the Fire and then head to Chelsea on Jan. 1.

LA Galaxy reach verbal agreement with Riqui Puig

FC Barcelona have been trying to part ways with Riqui Puig all summer long and they have informed him that they are considering extending his contract for one season to loan him out.

Toronto FC loans Canadian winger Jacob Shaffelburg to Nashville SC

The 22-year-old from Port Williams, N.S., has appeared in 13 league games for Toronto this season, including six starts, with two assists.

Orlando City Signs Peruvian International Midfielder Wilder Cartagena on Loan

The Lima, Peru native has appeared in 238 competitive matches in his 10-year professional career, scoring seven goals and adding seven assists.

US Soccer News

USWNT to play England at Wembley in October friendly

The match is subject to England securing World Cup qualification during the September international window. The Lionesses either need to draw Austria on the road or beat Luxembourg at home to book their place in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.