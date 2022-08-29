Brotherly Game Daily Links: Gazdag ties Union’s single goal scoring record

Philadelphia Union News

Achievement Unlocked | Gazdag hat trick ties single-season scoring record

Gazdag had the Boys in Blue off and running early on his way to scoring his first MLS hat trick. The trio of goals were important ones for the Hungarian midfielder as he tied C.J. Sapong for the club’s single-season scoring record with 16 goals.

After another scoring explosion, now the Union have to keep momentum going

It’s a quick turnaround to the next game, Wednesday against Atlanta United, and Jim Curtin is on guard against a letdown.

“We’re not satisfied”: History-making Philadelphia Union, Daniel Gazdag aim big

“The high scoring, it’s unique, no question about that,” Curtin said. “I can remember some of the best offensive teams in the league and they don’t put up this many goals, this many times and most importantly do it while keeping a clean sheet.

MLS News

MLS Rewind: Crew ties FC Cincy, Union rolls past Rapids, and more

The Columbus Crew fought their way back twice in Saturday’s Hell is Real Derby with FC Cincinnati to stay in front of their in-state rivals for at least another week.