Union’s Kick Childhood Cancer Warmup available now

When the Philadelphia Union take the field on Saturday evening, they will wear a special warm-up. The Union will wear the Orange and white checker-ish kit to bring awareness to Childhood Cancer. Right now, you can purchase the kit online at the following link.

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month; the goal of the yearly campaign is to raise funds for those affected by childhood cancer. This will be the 9th year Major League Soccer’s social responsibility platform, MLS Works, has run the Kick Childhood Cancer Campaign.

The boys in blue will wear the Pre-Match top Saturday evening, August 27th, when they take on Colorado in Chester.