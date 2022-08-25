Brotherly Game Daily Links: Getting reacquainted with Colorado

Philadelphia Union News

Know Your Enemy | Union return home for showdown against Colorado Rapids

Earning points in Philly has been tough for any team in 2022, but the Rapids will hope their strong wing play and the finishing of striker Gyasi Zardes can poke holes in the Union defense. Zardes was a thorn in Philly’s side when he led the Columbus line, and he has continued to be a generative goalscorer in Colorado.

LA Galaxy sign defender Martín Cáceres

Making 112 appearances for the Uruguay national team, he’s won the Copa América in 2011, played in the World Cup semifinal run for his country in 2010, and played in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

Djordje Mihailovic finalizes deal to join Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar in January

Mihailovic has earned six caps with the USMNT to date, scoring one goal. He was in the race for involvement ahead of June’s quartet of matches, but a knee injury in MLS play sidelined him.

MLS year-end awards: What Matt Doyle’s ballot looks like right now

We’re about 80% done with the season, so now feels like as good a time as any to pluck this particular low-hanging fruit.

Chicago Fire midfielder Gaston Gimenez out injured for 2022

The 31-year-old Paraguayan international got hurt in Chicago’s match at the Philadelphia Union on Aug. 13. He has two assists across 22 games (20 starts) this year. Gimenez has played for Chicago since 2020, having previously suited up for the likes of Vélez Sarsfield and Estudiantes in Argentina.

MLS homegrown player rules will loosen, with fewer territorial restrictions

The new system will be based around a protected list of youth players. MLS teams will be allowed to place up to 54 players on their youth player protected lists: 45 who play in their academy and nine who aren’t in their academy but who live in their “homegrown territory.” Those players will not be able to sign a professional deal with another MLS club without that club negotiating a trade for their rights.

Champions League draw pots set for group stage

The pots for the 2022-23 Champions League group stage draw have been confirmed after Dinamo Zagreb, FC Copenhagen and Rangers secured the final three places on Wednesday evening.