Brotherly Game Daily Links: Cristian Roldon out 4-6 weeks with groin surgery

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union sign academy grad Jeremy Rafanello to homegrown contract

The 22-year-old has taken an interesting path to MLS, having spent the last two seasons in the USL Championship with New York Red Bulls II while the Union still retained his MLS rights. He also played in the USL with Indy Eleven for a season and had stints with FC Helsingør in Denmark and Penn State.

MLS News

Power Rankings: New York Red Bulls, Nashville SC rebound in Week 26

Union end another week in the number two position in the MLS Power Rankings.

Cristian Roldan will be out 4-6 weeks after groin surgery

Roldan has apparently been dealing with discomfort related to the injury for some time, but the team was hopeful that it could be managed through rest. After seeing three separate doctors, including two specialists while he was in Southern California for the Sounders’ game on Friday, it was determined that he would need surgery sooner or later.

Who the analytics like in the Western Conference playoff race

In the Western Conference, there are seven teams sitting somewhere between 1.22 and 1.46 points per game. Seven! The last three playoff spots are truly anyone’s game.

Revolution sign Ignacio “Nacho” Gil — the younger brother of Carles Gil

The younger Gil is making his move to Major League Soccer after playing his entire career in Spain. He spent the last two seasons with FC Cartagena of the Spanish Segunda Division, appearing in 60 matches across all competitions.

Rest of the World News

Champions League: Benfica cruise past Dynamo Kyiv to reach group stage; Maccabi Haifa score dramatic win

Benfica’s David Neres scored a superb goal as the Portuguese side reached the Champions League group stage with a 3-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv in Lisbon on Tuesday for a 5-0 aggregate win.