Brotherly Game Daily Links: Carranza named MLS Player of the Week

Philadelphia Union News

Carranza Voted MLS Player of the Week

Carranza became the second player in MLS history to score two hat tricks against the same team in a single season, joining Cobi Jones for the LA Galaxy in 1998 who did so against the Colorado Rapids. He is the first player in club history to score multiple hat tricks and the only player in the league with two this season.

Carranza earns spot on MLS Team of the Week

The Argentinian latest placement on the league’s weekly honor came after a memorable night down at D.C. United as Carranza scored a second-half hat trick.

Rapids see outstanding effort undone at the whistle

The Union face Colorado this coming Saturday, let’s see how their last game went.

MLS News

FC Cincinnati, Brandon Vazquez agree to long-term contract extension

The deal is through 2025 with a club option for 2026. Vazquez’s previous deal had only a contract option for the 2023 MLS season.

Orlando City Forward Alexandre Pato to Undergo Knee Surgery

Orlando City announced this morning that forward Alexandre Pato will have exploratory knee surgery following an injury suffered last weekend. The Brazilian has returned to his home country for the procedure, which will take place on Sept. 9 and a timetable for his potential return is currently unavailable.

Djordje Mihailovic nears AZ Alkmaar move

Mihailovic, only 23, has 11g/20a in 54 apps with Montreal in the last two years, his breakout seasons.

LAFC’s Mamadou Fall headed for Villarreal loan

Fall, 19, has made 20 appearances total (19 in competitive matches) this season for LAFC. Starting the campaign as the starting center back alongside Jesus David Murillo, but since June he’s almost completely fallen out of Steve Cherundolo’s rotation, merely coming off the bench or making obvious rotation starts for the black-and-gold.

MLS Team of the Week: Mukhtar continues MVP case, Carranza dominates in Week 26

A masterclass performance from Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar and another five-star showing from Philadelphia Union striker Julian Carranza were among Week 26’s highlights, headlining the MLS Team of the Week

Rest of the World News

Manchester United beat Liverpool with goals from Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford

Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford either side of half-time gave Man United and manager Erik ten Hag a massive three points despite it only being the third game of the season for both sides. Mohamed Salah scored late in the match for Liverpool, but the Red Devils hung on for the win.