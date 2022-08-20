Union once again dominate D.C. in road win

The Philadelphia Union earned another massive victory over D.C. United on Saturday night, earning a 6-0 win on the road. Elevated by goals from Daniel Gazdag, Mikael Uhre, Cory Burke, and Julian Carranza, the Union rebounded after a tough loss in Dallas on Wednesday.

D.C. United came out of the gate firing, developing some of the better chances of the match in the first 20 minutes. Taxi Fountas was active in the box, and forced some impressive saves from Andre Blake to keep the game even early.

As the match progressed, Philadelphia began to gain more possession and more momentum. Carranza created the best chances, with a shot that Rafael Romo stopped close to the net, and another shot that just arched over the goal.

Eventually, Uhre was able to find the game’s difference, as he neatly beat the D.C. defense to tuck the ball into United’s net.

A few minutes later, Uhre drew a penalty after a video review, which set Gazdag up to a penalty shot to give the Union a two-goal lead going into the second half.

The Union came out of the break firing, as Carranza scored the goal that he had been looking for earlier in the match. A beautiful curler from the Argentinian put the visitors up by three, as D.C.’s hopes for a revenge match fell away.

JULIAN IS IN X GAMES MODE PLEASE DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME!!#DCvPHI 0-3 | #DOOP pic.twitter.com/kmFDYfVBW0 — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) August 21, 2022

If the game wasn’t already over, Burke’s efforts put it away. The Jamaican won the ball near D.C.’s corner, then worked the ball into the box, collected a pass, and shot toward net. While Burke’s shot hit the post, the ball fell to Carranza, who scored his second goal of the evening.

Soon after, Carranza struck again, as he won the ball with Romo off his line. All Carranza had to do with pass the ball toward net, and the Union had a five-goal lead.

Cory Burke then followed up with a rocket of a shot past Romo at the near post, as Philly now was up by six goals on the road.

After what was a long 90 minutes for D.C., Ted Unkel blew the whistle, as Philadelphia left with three points and a massive goal differential. After a tough loss against Dallas, Jim Curtin’s squad put together a good road performance.

The Union returns home for a match against Colorado at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.