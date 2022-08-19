Brotherly Game Daily Links: San Jose names USMNT assistant coach Luchi Gonzalez as new manager

Philadelphia Union News

D.C. United put up a solid performance despite a frustrating 0-1 loss to LAFC

The Union look to put the Dallas game behind in their next game at D.C. United, let’s see how their last game went.

MLS News

Smartest moves from the Secondary Transfer Window

The Secondary Transfer Window is closed and the stretch run is here. With that in mind, let’s take a look at what will pan out to be some of the smartest moves of the month that was – ones likely to have an impact on the MLS Cup Playoffs race in 2022, 2023 and beyond.

San Jose Earthquakes name USMNT assistant coach Luchi Gonzalez as manager

Gonzalez, 42, will take charge following the 2022 World Cup at the end of this year. The native of Hialeah, Fla., replaces Matias Almeyda, who was fired back in April following an 0-4-3 start to the season.

DC United end Michael Estrada’s loan from Liga MX side Toluca

Estrada managed four goals and four assists in 16 MLS appearances with only Taxi Fountas (11) and Ola Kamara (7) scoring more. However, he hasn’t featured at all since Wayne Rooney’s managerial debut with the club on July 31.

Inter Miami and Jairo Quinteros mutually part ways

Quinteros returned to Fort Lauderdale for the 2022 MLS season but managed just four appearances, two of which were starts. His final competitive outing for Inter Miami ended in disaster, with Quinteros receiving two yellow cards in a 2-0 defeat away to the New England Revolution in late April.

Whitecaps loan midfielder Caio Alexandre to Brazilian club Fortaleza EC

The 23-year-old made five appearances across all competitions for the Whitecaps this season after recovering from a fifth metatarsal fracture in his left foot and a left hand fracture. The Brazilian had one assist in 15 games (11 starts) in 2021.

US Soccer News

USMNT-Japan confirmed for Dusseldorf on Sept. 23

The USMNT will face Japan four days prior to taking on Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain on September 27th.