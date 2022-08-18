Union’s offense sputters as the team falls on the road to FC Dallas

The Philadelphia Union suffered another disappointing loss on Wednesday night, as they were shut out on the road against FC Dallas. The Union continues their winless streak at Toyota Stadium, as below-average play from key squad members slowed them down.

Dallas struck first despite a strong and dominant start on the road for Philadelphia. USMNT players Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira connected inside the Union’s box, and as Ferreira took one step past Jakob Glesnes, the home side took a first-half lead.

After Ferreira’s goal, the Union responded well on the pitch, though it failed to translate to the scoreboard. Cory Burke, who earned a rare start, put together a good performance around the box with a solid passing game. Unfortunately for the Jamaican, he was forced to exit in the 44th minute due to an apparent rib injury he had picked up during the run of play a few minutes prior.

Underwhelming was an understatement to describe how the Union opened up the second half. Lazy clearances and poor defending allowed Dallas good chances in the opening 10 minutes.

The Texas heat prompted Jim Curtin to put two substitutes on the field earlier than usual, as Jack McGlynn and Olivier Mbaizo came on to give the Union’s offense a shot in the arm. The substitutions had the intended effect; McGlynn created a dangerous shot from a free kick within a few minutes. As a whole, Philadelphia seemed to have a jump in energy as it pushed forward while down a goal.

However, the Union’s best efforts were for naught. Despite attempts to push the ball into the box, Philadelphia could not settle anything in a dangerous area. After seven minutes of stoppage time, the Union would suffer their fourth loss of the season.

The Union stays on the road with a trip down I-95 to D.C. United at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.