Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 0 vs FC Dallas 1, Final

Game Updates

90+7’- Final Whistle. At least the Union is still winless in Toyota Stadium. UGH

90+2’- Dallas making another change hereafter Union throws a bunch of attack-minded players onto the field.

90+1’- There are SEVEN minutes here in stoppage time. So strap in its going to be a long time until this game comes to an end.

90’- Union free kick here from about 30 yards away. Wagner curls it in but the opportunity was wasted.

87’- Another sub here towards the end of the match and this time it is the Union bringing off Carranza and subbing in Donovan.

85’- LLetget’s night is done as Dallas brings on Tafari.

82’- Dallas makes a change pulling Ferreira, who made a gesture to the bench pointing at his eye and nodding, is being replaced by Jara.

76’- Hydration Break.

73’- Gazdag earns a yellow card. Also, Yellow cards were shown to Mbaizo and Dallas’ Ferreira.

69’- Corner for Dallas. The service from the far flag finds Pomykal head which goes out for a throw.

62’- Yellow to Dallas’ Martinez.

59’- Union making a double switch here bringing Mbaizo in for Harriel. McGlynn comes in for Flach, so Curtin bringing in fresh legs to try and get something going for the boys in blue.

56’- First ten minutes here in the second half and it is looking a little like the second half in Chicago. But the past sequence is an improvement, so hopefully, that continues.

46’- Game gets underway and Blake is already making a huge save to keep the game at 1-nil.

45+6’- Halftime in Dallas. Strong start for the Union but the last twenty minutes really belong to Dallas.

45+1’- We will see at least 6 minutes of stoppage time. Also, the broadcast shows Burke on the sideline of the bench hunched over still bothered by the ribs it looks like.

45’- Burke is back on the ground and grabbing his ribs. Uhre is up and is coming in to replace Burke.

42’- One of the few long balls the Union have tried this evening and it is sent way long and out of play.

37’- Hard foul committed on Burke who goes down. The training staff is on the field looking at him. After about 2 minutes Burke is helped up and walks over to the sideline. Awaiting for the ref to wave him back into play.

34’- Some fancy footwork from Fereirra inside the box and he slips the ball past a diving Blake. FC Dallas goes up 1-0.

24’- Elliott blocks a shot from FC Dallas’ Ferreira.

21’- Union free kick from the top right side of the 18 box. Wagner runs over the ball and Carranza takes the shot but the ball continues to rise and goes over the net.

10’- Corner amounted to nothing. Also ten minutes into the game, the U already has three corner kicks.

9’- Fingers get taped up and the glove is back on so the game resumes. However, FC Dallas tries to play the ball back but the press of the defense forces the ball to go out for a Corner.

7’- Off the corner the Union commit a foul on the goalkeeper. He is now down grabbing his hand and the training staff is out looking at him. On the sideline, FC Dallas’ backup GK is getting warmed up.

6’- Wagner sends it to the back post and is brought down and attempted to be cleared by FC Dallas. But they turn it over in their half and the Union gets off a shot that is deflected.

5’- We have already seen two good passes into the box by the Union. Now they have their first corner from the near flag.

1’- The game is now underway. The boys in blue are wearing electric blues with white shorts.

Starting Lineups

Philadelphia

FC Dallas

Injuries/Absences

The following is a list of names from the league’s player availability report.

Philadelphia Union

Everyone is healthy and available

FC Dallas

OUT : Brandon Servania (pelvis)

: Brandon Servania (pelvis) QUESTIONABLE: Facundo Quignon (adductor)

How to Watch

Philadelphia Union vs FC Dallas

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

9:08 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Streaming: PhiladelphiaUnion.com (in-market); ESPN+ (out-of-market)

Officials

Referee: Nima Saghafi

Ast. Referee 1: Jose Da Silva

Ast. Referee 2: Kevin Lock

Fourth official: Rubiel Vazquez

VAR: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Ast. VAR: TJ Zablocki