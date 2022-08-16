How to watch: Philadelphia Union vs FC Dallas

When you look for the Wednesday night Philadelphia Union game, you will find it on a station it hasn't been on in years, NBC Sports Philadelphia. From 2011 until 2017, the Union's broadcast partner was NBC Sports Philadelphia. So it will be a blast from the past when the game kicks off at 9 PM.

Regarding places that are not friendly for the Union, Toyota Stadium will be at the very top of the list. In their seven appearances inside the stadium, the boys in blue have only drawn once. The other six games have all been losses. In fact, in the entire series history, the Union has only won 2 games.

The two teams have not met since the 2020 season. It was the season opener for FC Dallas, who would beat the Union 2 -nil. Paxton Pomykal's goal sneaked past Andre Blake in stoppage time to seal the win. The Union may be lucky as Pomykal is currently listed as questionable on the MLS Availability report, so he may not have a chance to score late in the game.

One thing that makes this team different than past teams is the defense. So far on the season, the defense has allowed the least number of goals in Major League Soccer. Going into Wednesday's game, the team has only allowed 19 goals in 25 games. Going beyond the backline and looking at the goalkeeper, Blake has amassed 79 saves this season. He also has the highest save percentage of any goalkeeper in league with 80.6%. All this to say, the boys in blue have an excellent chance to score their first three points inside Toyota Stadium.

How to Watch

Where: Toyota Stadium; Frisco, Texas

When: 109:08 p.m.; Wednesday, August 17th, 2022

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: Fox Sports The Gambler 1480 AM, 102.5 FM, 104.5 HD2

Audio Streaming: iHeart Radio App