Brotherly Game Daily Links: Leeds looking to make a move for Kai Wagner

Philadelphia Union News

Pressing Points | Ready to roll against the Fire

Philadelphia Union look to rebound this weekend and return to the win column as Kacper Przybylko makes his return to Subaru Park for the first time since his transfer to the Chicago Fire. After a tough loss in their first matchup earlier in the year, the Union aim to get revenge and split the season series with the Windy City foe.

Leeds United look to add Philadelphia Union left back Kai Wagner for $3m

Leeds have been scouring the market for cover on a tight budget and believe they can buy Wagner for around $3million (£2.5m).

Dollar Dog Night returns on August 31st

Philadelphia Union announced on Thursday that the fan favorite Dollar Dog night will return to Subaru Park when the Union host Atlanta United FC.

MLS News

Ranking all 28 MLS teams by tier at the All-Star break

What follows are not hard-and-fast Power Rankings, per se, but rather something a little looser in terms of talent level, cohesion, chemistry and all the et ceteras that make teams tick (or not).

MLS commissioner Don Garber won’t commit to Liga MX for 2023 All-Star Game

“I’m not sure we need that for our All-Star Game [in 2023],” Garber said at Wednesday’s MLS All-Star Game against Liga MX. “You’ve got Campeones Cup coming up in September in New York City. So we’ll see what next year in Washington, D.C., looks like when D.C. United hosts, but you know, I’m not quite sure.”