Brotherly Game Daily Links: MLS All Stars defeat Liga MX All Stars

Philadelphia Union News

Union Academy players shine in comeback win at MLS Next All-Star Game

Goalkeeper Andrew Rick, defender Daniel Krueger and forward Marcos Zambrano-Delgado started the second half of the inaugural showcase event and were quickly involved in the contest on both ends. Trailing by a goal, Rick was strong between the posts with a trio of big saves including a diving stop in the 82nd minute to deny a counter attacking goal. Krueger anchored the back line and kept the team compact when the West held possession to try and kill out the match.

Andre Blake: Philadelphia Union “aren’t going to fear” LAFC if MLS Cup meeting awaits

“LAFC is stocking up, but for a club like Philly, those teams or those games really motivate us to really test ourselves against some of the best in the league, the best in the world,” Blake said. “We really look forward to playing against those teams, and we are doing well in the East, LAFC is doing well in the West. You know, if both teams continue to do well, there is a possibility we might meet in the MLS Cup Final.”

MLS News

Carlos Vela strikes as MLS All-Stars beat Liga MX counterparts

It took just three minutes for the scoring to get underway, with LAFC left-back Diego Palacios standing up a cross to the back post for club teammate and former El Tri star Vela to head beyond the reach of Camilo Vargas of Atlas.

Arnór Traustason returning to IFK Norrköping

The Revolution acquired Traustason from Malmö in March 2021. Traustason has appeared in 48 matches, where he notched two goals and six assists over 2,174 minutes of MLS, CCL, and US Open Cup action.

DeJuan Jones considered by Anderlecht as potential Sergio Gomez replacement

ones has become a key player for the Revs since his selection in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, playing 103 times across all competitions and helping Bruce Arena’s side win the Supporters’ Shield with a record points total last year.

Rest of the World News

Real Madrid down Eintracht Frankfurt to win UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to win the 2022 UEFA Super Cup at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium on Wednesday night as Karim Benzema moved past Raul into second on the Spanish club’s all-time scoring list behind leader Cristiano Ronaldo.

World Cup set to start a day earlier, with Qatar vs. Ecuador moved forward to Nov. 20

The proposal, with agreement from both countries and CONMEBOL, the South American confederation, is for Qatar vs. Ecuador to move forward one day, with a kickoff time of 7 p.m. local (4 p.m. GMT, 11 a.m. ET).