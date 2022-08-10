 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch: Marcos Zambrano-Delgado scores game winner in MLS Next All-Star Game

As he did in the Union U17’s run to MLS Next Cup champions, Zambrano-Delgado scored a late goal in the first ever MLS Next All-Star Game

By Matthew Ralph
MLS: 2022 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Union striker Marco Zambrano-Delgado called game on the first ever MLS Next All-Star game on Wednesday in Minnesota when he scored a late winner to give the East a 2-1 win.

Zambrano-Delgado, whose second half brace led the Union U17s to the MLS Next Cup title in July, was one of three Union Academy players to feature in the match. He, defender Daniel Krueger and goalkeeper Andrew Rick checked into the game in the second half.

The West took a 1-0 lead early in the first half with a goal from Cruz Medina (San Jose Earthquakes) on a deflected shot from long range in the 6th minute.

The West held onto until late in the second half when the East tied the game with a penalty kick by Adam Pearlman (Toronto FC) that he passed off to Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami) for the finish in the 86th minute. Zambrano-Delgado got on the end of a Jack Panayotou (New England Revolution) cross for his winner in the 89th minute.

