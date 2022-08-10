Brotherly Game Daily Links: Blake, Wagner, and Glesnes lead MLS All Stars against Liga MX

MLS News

2022 MLS All-Star Game: What to watch, where to stream and why you should tune in

The Union are tied with LAFC as the MLS teams with the most player representatives in the All Star Game.

MLS Team of the Week: Colorado Rapids, MVP candidates highlight Week 24

The Colorado Rapids began Week 24’s 20-game slate with fireworks on Tuesday and helped cap the MLS single-day scoring record (57 goals) on Saturday, pacing the latest Team of the Week.

Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew soar after Week 24

Despite the loss, the Union stay at number two in the MLS Power Rankings.

How St. Louis City SC is scoring a fan base months before its first MLS season kicks off

The club wants to build a player pipeline in the region reaching from youth soccer all the way to the big MLS squad. Most children going through the programs will not play top-level soccer in North America. But another goal is to connect them to something bigger — “seeing the club as a part of their family and where they were able to grow in various areas, having great experiences and building friendships for life,” Bauer said.

Earthquakes Transfer Defender Marcos Lopez to Feyenoord

Lopez, 22, joined San Jose ahead of the 2019 season at 19 years of age. He has since made 69 appearances, including 58 starts, and tallied four goals and six assists. In 2022, Lopez made 16 starts in 17 total appearances and scored one goal.

Columbus Crew loan Alexandru Matan to Romanian club

The U22 Initiative attacker has featured in 34 regular-season appearances (nine starts) for Columbus, though recorded zero goals and zero assists.

New York Red Bulls finalizing deal for ex-Houston Dynamo winger Tyler Pasher

The 28-year-old found regular games hard to come by in Houston this season, starting in just five of his 17 MLS appearances - totaling 622 minutes - though he still managed two goals and an assist.

Charlotte FC transfer midfielder Sergio Ruiz to Spain’s Granada CF

Ruiz was Charlotte’s first player signing in July 2020, playing on loan with Las Palmas in the Segunda Division before joining the Queen City’s expansion project.