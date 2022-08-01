 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Philadelphia Union took over the Opta Jack Twitter account in July

The Union’s incredible month as told by 15 @OptaJack tweets

By Matthew Ralph
Jack Verdeur

If you follow the @OptaJack account on Twitter you may have noticed a lot of tweets about the Philadelphia Union in the month of July.

That’s because the Union were scorching opponents and racking up club and league firsts on their way to 16-point month with five wins, one draw and a plus 16 goal differential.

Below are all the tweets about the Philadelphia Union the account run by the analytic company Stats Perform posted in July.

There were 15 total tweets highlighting an unforgettable month of Philadelphia Union dominance book-ended by a 7-0 win over D.C. United and a 6-0 win over the Houston Dynamo.

