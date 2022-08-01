The Philadelphia Union took over the Opta Jack Twitter account in July

If you follow the @OptaJack account on Twitter you may have noticed a lot of tweets about the Philadelphia Union in the month of July.

That’s because the Union were scorching opponents and racking up club and league firsts on their way to 16-point month with five wins, one draw and a plus 16 goal differential.

Below are all the tweets about the Philadelphia Union the account run by the analytic company Stats Perform posted in July.

There were 15 total tweets highlighting an unforgettable month of Philadelphia Union dominance book-ended by a 7-0 win over D.C. United and a 6-0 win over the Houston Dynamo.

5 - @PhilaUnion have kept clean sheets in each of their last 5 @MLS matches against the Crew, the first team to shut out a single opponent in five straight regular season meetings since Sporting KC against Portland from 2014-16. Sealed. pic.twitter.com/tjaSwarSpO — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 4, 2022

14 - @PhilaUnion has taken the lead in 14 matches this @MLS season, only New England (15) has done so more. Familiar. pic.twitter.com/p23zd10KcK — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 8, 2022

19 - @PhilaUnion have scored in 19 straight @MLS matches against D.C. United, the longest active goalscoring streak against a single opponent in the league. pic.twitter.com/rwd2pPSDIB — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 9, 2022

5 - @PhilaUnion are the sixth team in @MLS history (incl. playoffs) to score five goals in the first half of a match, equaling a league record. Rout. pic.twitter.com/8tAkwjduDx — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 9, 2022

4 - @PhilaUnion's Alejendro Bedoya and Julian Carranza are the fourth pair of teammates to score a brace in the first half of an @MLS match. Party. pic.twitter.com/Xga4aG5xzv — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 9, 2022

7 - @PhilaUnion has scored seven goals in an @MLS match for the first time in team history.



D.C. United has conceded seven goals in an @MLS match for the first time in team history. Touchdown. pic.twitter.com/lKjO7ug0Kq — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 9, 2022

7 - @PhilaUnion's 7-0 win over D.C. United equals the @MLS record for largest margin of victory in a match (fifth time). Obliteration. pic.twitter.com/yuSsDmFypF — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 9, 2022

10 - Kai Wagner is the first @PhilaUnion defender to record 10 assists in a single @MLS season. Setup. pic.twitter.com/mavYy08IIA — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 17, 2022

1 - @FCDallas handed Real Salt Lake its first home defeat of the season, leaving @PhilaUnion as the only team unbeaten at home this @MLS season. Standing. pic.twitter.com/VjO77VXx1v — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 24, 2022

15 - @PhilaUnion has allowed 15 goals in its first 22 matches of the season, tied for the fewest at this stage of a season in @MLS history (Dynamo - 2007). Lockdown. pic.twitter.com/0z8tEdsDpb — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 24, 2022

4 - Dániel Gazdag has scored in 4 straight @MLS matches for the second time in his career. He's the first @PhilaUnion player to have multiple four-game goalscoring streaks. String. pic.twitter.com/DHhdRK2Xzx — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 31, 2022

6 - Mikael Uhre has scored six goals in his last four @MLS matches at Subaru Park. Settled. pic.twitter.com/hjIeC2lHyR — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 31, 2022

10 - With 3 assists tonight, @AleBedoya17 has 10 goal contributions (5 goals, 5 assists) in a single regular season for the first time in his @MLS career. Influence. pic.twitter.com/OoeDjHbRW4 — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 31, 2022

6 - @PhilaUnion are the first team in @MLS history to score at least 6 goals in multiple home games in a single season. Packs. pic.twitter.com/oVSJK5l8U8 — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 31, 2022