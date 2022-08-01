Watch: Stefan Stojanovic game-winner for Philadelphia Union II

Stefan Stojanovic’s first professional goal was the best yet for Philadelphia Union II in the MLS Next Pro era and could be the goal of the season for the entire league before it’s all said and done.

The 21-year-old former Georgetown star side-volleyed a Nathan Harriel cross in second half stoppage time to put Union II ahead in what ended as a 2-1 win.

Stefan Stojanovic called game with this volley off a pass from Nathan Harriel pic.twitter.com/8MU2OqcbUR — Brotherly Game (@BrotherlyGame) August 1, 2022

The win was the second straight for Union II and puts them just three points below the playoff line. Paxten Aaronson scored the opener in the 33rd minute off a deflected cross from Chris Donovan but Crew 2 equalized in the 64th minute with a header from Noah Fuson.