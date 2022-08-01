Rate the U: Team performance leads to fifth win in a row

Saturday night, the Philadelphia Union made it five in a row when the team dismantled Houston’s defense six to nothing. One main point from the match is the number of ‘team goals’ the U could pull off. Take, for instance, the first goal that came in the 23rd minute.

While Gazdag is the person on the scorer sheet, McGlynn is the one who gets the play started with an over-the-top pass to a streaking

Mikael Uhre Uhre. Uhre then holds up the space waiting for help, where he finds Bedoya arriving at the top of the box. Instead of taking the shot, the captain dishes it to Gazdag, who can get it past Houston’s goalkeeper.

One of the top performers from the game will no doubt be Uhre. While he was credited for an assist in the game’s first goal. The designated player would follow that up with a brace. That achievement took less than five minutes and happened in the closing minutes of the first half. In total, the U’s attack would produce 16 shots, with 8 of them being on frame.

From the statistical side of the match, you can see that the defense had a solid night. This comes across because not only did the U lose in the possession stat, but they also won in duels and tackles. It is also important to note that Houston only had 1 shot on frame, which is a great accomplishment for the backline and Andre Blake.

The win kept the Union unbeaten at home and now haven’t lost in 6 matches. They now sit just 3 points below the Supporters’ Shield leaders. They also top the eastern conference by 3 points. Now it’s your time to let us know what you thought of the boy’s performance Saturday. Weigh in in our Community Player Ratings poll.