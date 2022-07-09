Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union put up a touchdown against D.C. United

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union sets team goals record in 7-0 rout of D.C. United

Despite the high goal total, the Union only had three-goal scorers: Mikael Uhre and Alejandro Bedoya recorded braces while Julian Carranza had a hat-trick.

Attacking midfielder from Czech Republic linked to Philadelphia Union

Vlkanova had 9 goals and 13 assists in 35 games in all competitions for Hradec Kralove in the Czech Republic top flight this past season. His value is listed at $1.4 million and his contract is through June 2023, according to his Transfermarkt profile.

MLS News

Money in the Banc: Los Angeles 3, LA Galaxy 2

When the final whistle blew, it was LAFC who were kings of LA, even if only for the weekend. The win didn’t just secure the three points, but secured bragging rights as LAFC extend their lead atop the league standings.

Second-half surge carries Minnesota United past Whitecaps

Minnesota United erupted for three goals in 17 minutes late in the second half to rally for a 3-1 win against the host Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday.

Toronto FC acquires Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

To acquire their former academy product, the Reds have given up Ralph Priso, up to $1.05 million in General Allocation Money (GAM), a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick.

Atlanta United loan Tyler Wolff to SK Beveren

He’s made 17 first-team appearances since 2020 for Atlanta.

San Jose Earthquakes complete sale of Francisco Calvo to Konyaspor

A 74-time Costa Rica international, Calvo made 13 appearances for the Quakes, scoring twice. Across his MLS career, the center-back played 135 times, scoring 12 goals and assisting another seven.

Orlando City Transfers Forward Matheus Aias to Racing Club de Santander

The Lions signed Aias a little under two years ago in August 2020, but he never really saw much of the field for OCSC. It was originally thought that he could be a depth option at the striker position, but that never panned out and his time with Orlando is now over.