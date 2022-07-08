Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 7 vs DC United 0, Final

Game Updates

90+3’ - DC earns a corner but instead of taking it, the ref signals for the end of the came. Union setting and tieing a bunch of records tonight. Those records are the Largest victory in club history, 13 goals in 19 games are the best defensive start in club history, tied largest margin of victory in league history, and ties MLS record for most victories against an opponent in a row at home.

THE LARGEST WIN IN PHILADELPHIA UNION HISTORY



90+2’ - Foul by Carranza giving DC a free kick from about 35 yards out and to the left of the penalty area. The service finally got cleared by the Union.

90+1- We will have three minutes of stoppage time. Also, the U has a corner kick here, and Wagner Curls it all the way to the top of the box giving DC a counter. But the U catch up to put a stop to the attack.

86’ - Flach’s night is done as Craig comes on to replace him. All four U-20 union reps are now on the field.

76’ - Set piece here from Wagner in the center of the field and it hits off some heads and Carranza’s header just goes over the bar.

73’- Double switch for the Union here as Sullivan and McGlynn are on for Bedoya and Martinez. DC also makes their final change.

72’ - Might have missed the PK but converts the curling shot as he bends it around the defender. His first career hat trick.

70’ - Carranza tries to go down the middle and the goalkeeper easily saves the ball.

69’ - The ref points at the spot as United is called for a handball inside the box. Chris Odoi-Atsem is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

67’- Alfaro becomes United’s fourth change of the night, as he replaces Smith.

66’- Play is stopped and the training staff is out looking at United’s Brad Smith. Smith is rolling around on and appears to be in pain and the stretcher is coming out for the left back. Replay shows he goes down with no contact and Bedoya trying to get play stopped right away.

64’ - Play is stopped after Flach goes down after he and a DC player collide.

60’ - Union making a double switch here as Burke comes on for Uhre and Aaronson replaces Gazdag.

59’ - Make it 6-Nil and add Uhre to the Brace category. His shot went right between the goalkeeper's legs.

57’ - It was played short and then out for a United throw-in.

56’- Shot by DC and Blake just uses his foot to push it out for a corner kick. Back-to-back corners here for United. The second service seems to go off of Bedoya as it heads out for a third corner.

50’ - AND he saves it again, this time with his face! After the ball goes out of play, he stays down and the training staff including Paul Rushing is out to take a look at Blake.

49’ - Save by Blake, as he has to stretch and dive to his left side. Ball goes out for a corner.

46’ - The game resumes now with the Union attacking towards the river end. DC did make a change at half as Pines being replaced by Robertha.

Halftime

45+2’ - Make that 5 - nil as Uhre gets the ball from Gazdag and off the right foot he converts!

45+1’ - We will have at least 2 minutes of stoppage time here, in what probably is the best half of soccer the Union has ever played.

44’ - United’s Estrada gets behind Blake and his shot is left and too high.

42’ - It’s a rare move but DC needs to do something. So they are making a double switch here to try and make the left side stonger, which has been getting dominated. Smith and Odoi-Atsem come on to replace Guediri and Hines-Ike

40’ - A thing that will be debated all week, as Gazdag goes down in the box and the ref waives it off.

36’- BRACE BRACE BRACE! Bedoya gets a header off the set-piece and it finds the top left pocket.

35’- While we have had three goals, we finally see our first yellow card of the night. United’s Birnbaum enters the ref’s black book.

25’ - BRACE in just three minutes! Carranza slots the ball into the back of a wide-open net.

24' - Union with a chance for three here is Harriel is dribbling down the line and beats a DC goalkeeper who is way up at the edge of the box. But Harriel's wide-open shot is also wide of the net.

22' - WHAT A FINISH!!!! Wagner's corner is sent to the middle of the box, and the pass is pushed forward to an unmarked Carranza, who finishes the shot with a bicycle kick. Thanks for the loan Miami.

21' - Union becoming the kings of second balls this game. Harriel gets it at the top of the right box and passes it to Bedoya, who takes the cross-shot and gets pushed out for a corner.

19' - Service sent into the box. DC can't clear it and falls to Elliott, whose back heel is wide of the net.

18' - Free kick for the Union hereafter Carranza gets an arm to the back of the net and goes down.

9' - Union is passing back and forth, and it's so dull, but wait a minute, Martinez delivers it long to a streaking Bedoya, who is inside the box and shoots the ball into the back of the net. Union up 1 - 0.

6' - Set piece for DC, a bit of a head-scratcher. After both players started and stopped, the eventual service is sent directly to the Union player to get it cleared.

5' - Play resumes

4' - Play stops as Estrada goes down. He and Elliott pushed and shoved as the two went off the field. Estrada comes back on, starts to hobble, and then goes down for the trainers to come on and check him out.

1' - We are underway in Chester. Union wearing the dark blues and attacking away from the river.

Starting Lineups

Philadelphia Union

DC United

Injuries/Absences

The following is a list of names from the league's player availability report.

Philadelphia Union

Everyone is healthy

DC United

OUT : Adrien Perez (foot)

: Adrien Perez (foot) OUT : Bill Hamid (hand)

: Bill Hamid (hand) QUESTIONABLE: Russell Canouse (thigh)

How to Watch

Where: Subaru Park

When: 7:45 p.m.; Friday, July 8, 2022

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Fox Sports The Gambler 1480 AM and 105.3 HD2

Audio Streaming: IHeart Radio App, Fox Sports The Gambler