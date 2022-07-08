Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union make flurry of moves in reshape of roster

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union Agree To Permanent Transfer of Midfielder Jack de Vries to Venezia FC

Since joining Venezia FC on loan in 2021, de Vries has primarily featured for Venezia Primavera, the U19 squad, where he has scored 14 goals and added seven assists in 23 matches.

Stuart Findlay reportedly transferring to Oxford United

Findlay has logged 554 minutes in six starts and nine appearances since arriving from Kilmarnock FC in his native Scotland for a reported $300,000 transfer fee.

Sergio Santos trade to FC Cincinnati reportedly in the works

Tom Bogert from MLSSoccer.com added that the deal would get a hefty return for the Union for their third highest paid player with a contract expiring at the end of the year. Bogert reported that the Union would receive $300,000 in general allocation money up front with up to $700,000 on the back end tied to performance incentives.

Matej Oravec’s strange trip with the Philadelphia Union officially ends

He ended up logging zero minutes in MLS and the USL Championship combined before being loaned back to his home country last year.

The next Taty? Julian Carranza aims high after finding a home with Philadelphia Union

The 22-year-old Argentine forward has four goals and four assists heading into this Friday’s Rivalry Week clash with D.C. United. Those numbers already dwarf what he did the previous two seasons in South Florida, where he only scored three goals in 41 games.

MLS News

Midseason grades: Progress report for Western Conference teams so far

The East was Wednesday; here’s the West. In we go!

Alejandro Pozuelo traded to Inter Miami

In return, the Reds will receive $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and additional conditional GAM if certain performance-based metrics are met. Toronto will also retain a sell-on percentage if he is transferred/traded by Miami.

US Soccer News

USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre set to sign for LaLiga’s Celta Vigo

The deal, if completed, would amount to a significant step up in competition for De la Torre, after spending the last two seasons in the Netherlands with Heracles, the most recent of which ended in the club’s relegation to the Eerste Divisie.