Stuart Findlay reportedly transferring to Oxford United

Philadelphia Union reserve center back Stuart Findlay is reportedly on the way out with a move to third tier English club Oxford United in the works.

Findlay, 26, was well-liked and appreciated by fans for his frequent appearances in team-produced videos and his standout performance in last year’s Eastern Conference final. But with Jack Elliott and Jakob Glesnes ahead of him on the center back depth chart, playing time was hard to come by over the past two seasons.

Findlay’s departure would present an opportunity for Brandan Craig — who helped locked down the defense for the United States U20s in their successful U20 Concacaf Championship title — but it would also leave the cupboard a little bare at the position.

Findlay has logged 554 minutes in six starts and nine appearances since arriving from Kilmarnock FC in his native Scotland for a reported $300,000 transfer fee.