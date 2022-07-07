Brotherly Game Daily Links: Midseason grades for MLS’s Eastern Conference Teams

MLS News

MLS Power Rankings: Minnesota, Red Bulls make giant leaps after Weeks 17 & 18

The Union have a big drop in the latest MLS Power Rankings, going from two to six following their down week.

Midseason grades: Progress report for Eastern Conference teams so far

We’re officially past the midway point of the season in terms of total games played in the 2022 regular season, and 27 of the 28 teams in MLS have played at least half their schedule, which means it’s time to hand out some midseason grades across the length and breadth of MLS.

LA Galaxy acquire Uruguayan midfielder Gastón Brugman

A former Uruguayan youth international, Brugman is a defensive midfielder, and while he can chip in with the occasional goal — he has 26 goals in 303 first team club games — he appears to fit the profile Vanney targeted when he has discussed the team’s transfer needs in the summer window.

Ecuadorian winger Washington Corozo joins Austin FC

In the 2021-22 season, Corozo was on loan with Mexico’s Pumas Club Universidad Nacional (UNAM), which competes in Mexican football’s top division, Liga MX. Corozo played in this year’s Concacaf Champions League Final with Pumas UNAM and scored eight goals for the team across his 44 appearances.

Lorenzo Insigne still nursing calf injury, will not debut against San Jose

The forward is still dealing with a calf injury that he sustained while on international duty with Italy in June.

Jesse Lingard approached by MLS clubs for ‘ground-breaking’ deals

Lingard has left Manchester United as a free agent and is being chased by Premier League clubs including West Ham and Everton. Two MLS sides are also interested and are set to meet the 29-year-old and his representatives to pitch what have been described as “ground-breaking” deals.

U.S. Soccer News

Tyler Adams completes transfer to Leeds United

Adams reunites with Marsch, who was his coach with the New York Red Bulls when he broke through with the first-team after making the move up from the Red Bulls academy to Red Bulls II on his way to being an MLS standout.