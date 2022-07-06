Jose Martinez fined ‘undisclosed amount’ for actions after being sent off against the Chicago Fire

Jose Martinez has been fined an additional undisclosed amount for his actions following his sending off with a second yellow card in the match against the Chicago Fire on June 29.

The Philadelphia Union midfielder served his one-game suspension missing Sunday’s Columbus Crew game, but the MLS Disciplinary Committee announced Wednesday an addition to his punishment.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Philadelphia Union midfielder José Martínez guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 72nd minute of Philadelphia’s match against Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday, June 29. Martínez has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions. In addition, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Martínez an undisclosed amount for making an inappropriate gesture in the 74th minute of the match.

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin claimed in a press conference last week that Martinez was using his finger (not his middle one) to tell Chicago Fire fans that the Union were in first place. The Disciplinary Committee felt otherwise.