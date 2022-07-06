Ocean City Nor’easters clinch division title

The Ocean City Nor’easters are USL League Two division champions for the first time since 2013.

The Nor’easters wrapped up the Mid-Atlantic Division after West Chester United and Reading United played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday. They remain unbeaten with a 9-0-2 record ahead of a visit to South Philly tonight to play Philadelphia Lone Star.

“It’s a huge accomplishment to win the division. This division is extremely tough with great players and great coaches,” said Nor’easters head coach Kevin Nuss “I’m proud to be able to win the division for the club for the first time since 2013 but I know we still have a huge task ahead of us. Our only focus is winning the last game of the season.”

It’s the fourth time the Nor’easters have won the division crown. Prior to 2013, they won it in 2012 and 2004.

The division win also clinches a berth into the USL League Two playoffs for the second straight year. The Nor’easters earned a playoff berth last year after finishing second to West Chester United in the division standings.