Brotherly Game Daily Links: Andre Blake makes MLS Team of the Week

Philadelphia Union News

A team effort led by Taxi Fountas’ hat trick secures 3 points for D.C. over Orlando

Union are back at it this Friday against rivals D.C. United, let’s see how their last game went.

Friday Night | Fireworks & Union Legends on Subaru Plaza

Some Union favorites that will be signing autograph include Ring of Honor member Sebastien Le Toux, World Cup winner Kleberson, Union original Fred.

Union’s formation change may stay despite dismal draw in Columbus

Sunday’s 0-0 draw in Columbus was as defensively effective as it was offensively dull. Though they denied the Crew two points at home, it goes down as another ineffectual attacking performance.

MLS News

Inter Miami finalizing trade for ex-MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo from Toronto FC

Pozuelo, 30, joined TFC in 2019 and was an instant hit, recording 12 goals and 12 assists in leading the Reds to that year’s MLS Cup final. The Spaniard followed that up with an MVP season in the 2020 campaign that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, recording nine goals and 10 assists.

MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi: LA Galaxy ball out in Week 18

Andre Blake makes another MLS Team of the Week after having a great game and another shutout against Columbus.

D.C. United transfers Griffin Yow to Westerlo

D.C. receives a reported $100,000 fee, with 35% sell-on and additional performance-based incentives, while Yow signed a four-year contract with the club.

Eduardo ‘Chofis’ Lopez returns to Chivas de Guadalajara after San Jose loan ends

The loanee originally arrived in 2021, signing a one year deal under previous head coach Matias Almeyda. After kicking off his first season with 12 goals and four assists in 32 games, the club decided to extend his stay through June 2022.

LAFC waive defender Doneil Henry

Henry, 29, joined LAFC ahead of the 2022 season. He appeared in five MLS games for the club, starting twice and playing a total of 133 minutes for the Black & Gold. Henry also played once for the club in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Federico Bernardeschi linked with move to Toronto FC

In five seasons with Juventus, Bernardeschi featured 183 times, scoring 12 goals and assisting 24. He also got his hands on seven major honours, including three Serie A titles.