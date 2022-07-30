Philadelphia Union treat home fans to another lopsided win, beat Houston 6-0

CHESTER, Pa. — Philadelphia Union fans were treated to another blowout at Subaru Park on Saturday night, this time a 6-0 win over Houston Dynamo that stretched their win streak to five games.

Captain Alejandro Bedoya had three assists in his return from a yellow card suspension, Jack McGlynn scored his first MLS goal on a free kick and Mikael Uhre, Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag all scored in the same game for the first time.

The Union thought they had a chance to open the scoring in the 19th minute when Jakob Glesnes played a long ball to Kai Wagner and he cut it back to Jack McGlynn, whose shot was whistled for a handball on Houston. But after video review showed the ball hit the defender’s arm after hitting his leg first, the penalty was waived off.

Minutes later, Daniel Gazdag opened the scoring on a pretty piece of attacking play that made up him not getting to take the penalty and then some. The play started with a driven ball from Jack McGlynn played into Mikael Uhre, who found Bedoya near the top of the box and Bedoya slipped it to Gazdag who turned and fired it into the far corner of the net.

Fafa Picault thought he had found an equalizer against his former team with a smooth finish off a breakaway in the 33rd minute but the late flag for offside took the goal off the board and that short few seconds with the score showing 1-1 was the closest the Dynamo would get from there.

McGlynn stepped up to score his first MLS goal with a brilliantly taken free kick in the 42nd minute after Julian Carranza drew the foul in a dangerous spot and Uhre made it 3-0 off a well played cross from Olivier Mbaizo in the box just before halftime.

Just after halftime, Bedoya played Uhre in with a world class through ball and Uhre finished with the outside of his right foot to make it 4-0. Carranza added his name to the goal sheet when Mbaizo played a ball down the right side to Bedoya, who fired a strike into Carranza. Carranza stopped the ball with his right foot, turned and fired home the left foot shot to make it 5-0.

With the win firmly in hand, the back line clawed their way to another clean sheet, denying Houston with several blocks and key interventions when they did manage to get into the final third.

Moments after subbing into the game, Quinn Sullivan added his name to the score sheet when McGlynn played him into space in the box and he ripped a shot that took a deflection off a Houston defender on its way into the left corner of the goal. The goal was the first of the season for Sullivan.

The 6-0 win made history 22 days after their 7-0 blowout over D.C. United with the Union becoming the first team in MLS history to score at least six goals in multiple home games in a season. The win also extended the Union’s regular season unbeaten streak at home to 17 games and stretched their league best goal differential to plus 25. They’ve also conceded the fewest goals in the league with just 15 in their 23 games and are fourth in the league in goals scored with 40.

They are three points clear of NYCFC in the Eastern Conference standings and three points behind LAFC in the Supporters’ Shield race. Up next, they’ll head to FC Cincinnati on Saturday looking to extend their win streak with what would be their sixth road win of the season.