Talking Houston Dynamo FC with Dynamo Theory

1. It’s been a rough season for Houston, with a schedule pockmarked with losses. What’s gone well, and what’s gone poorly?

This team, and the whole club, is in a rebuild. The regime in charge of the Dynamo the last few years really dug a whole in many areas, and it is going to take some time to get back on track. This team has improved on the road, already winning 3 away games this season, but they are still a poor team away from PNC Stadium. Goalkeeper Steve Clark, who signed as a free agent this offseason, has been the biggest bright spot, keeping the Dynamo in a number of games.

2. The biggest name on the roster, Hector Herrera, has a few MLS matches under his belt. What should Union fans expect to see on Saturday?

Herrera should get the start against the Union, wearing the armband. He has brought a calming presence to the midfield and the team as a whole. When he is on the ball, you can really see his ability. He is a fantastic passer of the ball, and not just in short distances. Herrera will likely line up along with Coco Carrasquilla and Matias Vera in a midfield that does not offer a lot going forward. The Dynamo will likely want Herrera to help them sit deep and pick out long balls in transition.

3. The Dynamo are currently just five points below the Western Conference playoff line. What will it take to get them there, and can they do it?

I think it is definitely an uphill climb to get to the playoffs but it’s not completely out of the question. They will need their record signing, Sebastian Ferreira, to start scoring in bunches. Ferreira has been on the bench the last two matches as head coach Paulo Nagamura keeps tinkering with lineups. Without Ferreira on the field, there really isn’t anyone else that can get goals consistently. The Dynamo signed a Colombian winger, Nelson Quinones, this week and will likely look to bring in more reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

4. Will Houston have any notable injuries? What are your starting lineup and score predictions?

The Dynamo have been able to avoid the injury bug this season (knock on wood) and currently have no one on the injury report this week. I think Ferreira returns to the lineup and the eleven is Clark; Lundkvist, Hadebe, Parker, Dorsey; Vera, Herrera, Carrasquilla; Quintero, Ferreira, Picault