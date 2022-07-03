Union players thrive as USYNT wins U20 Concacaf Championship

The United States U20 Men’s National Team took home the U20 Concacaf Championship on Sunday night, with a decisive 6-0 win over the Dominican Republic.

The match featured four players from the Philadelphia Union. Brandan Craig and Paxten Aaronson both started, while Jack McGlynn and Quinn Sullivan came on as substitutes.

The United States didn’t waste much time to start their scoring streak, as Jack Wolff scored in the 17th minute after his team had dominated early. Twenty minutes later, Aaronson scored his first goal with an assist from Diego Luna, a recent Real Salt Lake signing who had been making waves amongst U.S. Soccer supporters.

Lucky No 7️⃣ for ☮️ pic.twitter.com/KecrvwfgUI — Brotherly Game (@BrotherlyGame) July 4, 2022

Aaronson’s goal was quickly followed by a third goal from Noal Allen in the 39th minute, whose unassisted strike gave his country the 3-0 lead going into halftime.

Union players made their mark in the second half, as McGlynn opened the scoring with a nicely tucked away shot in the 53’. Soon after, Aaronson scored his second goal from an assist from Craig. Aaronson’s brace cemented his golden boot victory for the tournament with seven goals.

Nikolas Tsakiris finished the evening’s scoring in the 61st minute. The United States' 6-0 lead was finally enough breathing room for head coach Mikey Varas to instruct his team to sit back and play more conservative soccer.

With the conclusion of the U20 tournament, the Union players will now be able to return back to their home club, with a match coming on Friday against D.C. United.