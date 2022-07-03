Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 0 vs Columbus Crew 0, Final

Game Updates

90+4’ - Corner for the crew is sent into the middle and Blake punches it out for another corner. It is played short and then is sent into Blake’s hand. Whistle is blown for the end of the game.

90+2’ - Crew with a corner after a ball hits off of Glesnes. The ball is sent into the middle and the crew gets a head on it but it goes over the bar.

90+1’ - Fourth official has 4 minutes on his board.

88’ - Mbaizo’s night is done as Harriel comes on.

85’ - The best shot for the Union finally comes in the 85th minute with a shot from Carranza but it is saved by the foot of Room.

80’ - Columbus making a double switch here. Etienne comes on for Degenek and Molino replaces Zawadzki

79’ - Free kick about 25 yards out. The ball was attempted to be curled into the net, but it stayed straight and went out for a goal kick.

76’ - Training staff is out on the pitch looking at Glesnes, who went down and it looks like he is getting some treatment by way of leg stretching.

75’ - Big save from Blake here as he stretches long to stop the ball from going into the top left pocket.

72’ - Longball from the Crew here and it is not successful as the diving header goes over the crossbar.

68’- After what maybe like one still shot at the monitor the goal is waived off. Meanwhile, the Union makes a double sub for the Union. Carranza and Uhre are in for Burke and Donovan.

66’ - Goal for the Crew here, after a pass towards the top of the box from Santos to a running Zelarayan who converts it. But wait a minute, we have a video review as the ref heads to the monitor.

CLB vs. PHI



The goal awarded to CLB was reviewed for a possible offside prior to the goal.

After further review, the goal was disallowed for CLB due to an offside prior to the goal by #19 (Erik Hurtado). — MLS Video Review (@MLSVAR) July 4, 2022

61’ - Make it seven cards for the evening as the U’s captain Bedoya gets booked for persistent fouling.

60’ - Sub here for the crew as they bring on Igbekeme for Morris.

59’ - We have gone 15 minutes without one, but we now have gotten the sixth yellow card handed out in this game. The sixth YC belongs to the Crew’s Moreira. That is the fifth overall for the team wearing yellow.

56’ - Another corner for the Union. Wagner lines up from the far post and plays it in but it is cleared out by the crew. After a few more chances the ball finally is kicked back to Blake for a reset.

50’ - Quick thrown in by the crew almost catches the Union, especially Glesnes, sleeping but Blake dives down to make the save.

49’ - Corner for the Union here. Wagner from the near flag is flipped from the near post from Bedoya and it is just out of the reach of Gazdag, goal kick.

46’ - Game resumes. Crew making a change at half bringing in Hurtado for Russell-Rowe. Hurtado comes into the match with a yellow card.

Halftime

45+4 - Halftime Whistle. Defense is keeping everyone out of the net currently.

45+1’ - We will have at least 4 minutes of stoppage time here in the first half. It seems a little low with the two big stoppage times we have seen here in the first.

43’ - Crew’s Santos is joining the yellow card party. Make it 5 in this first half, with the first one coming within the first 30 seconds of the game.

40’ - Zelarayan sends a free-kick into the box and it is headed out by the Union.

38’ - And we have everything breaking down now after Elliott shoves a Columbus player out of bounds and he is shown a yellow. Crew’s Erik Hurtado who is on the bench was shown a yellow card for the dust-up between the two teams.

36’ - Columbus’ Zelarayan is shown a yellow card for having his hands in Glesnes’ face.

30’ - Foul is committed by Burke at the top of the box on a Columbus player by hitting the foot of the player and not the ball.

29’ - Corner here for the Union. Wagner’s service from the near flag is sent into the penalty area but is cleared out by Columbus.

19’ - Crew sends it in and BLAKE SAVES IT! He guessed correctly and goes full stretch to the left of the net and punches the ball out for a corner.

17’ - Save by Blake! Corner kick is sent in for the Crew and after delivery, someone from the Crew goes down in the box, and the ref points at the penalty spot.

15’ - Free kick for the Crew. It is close to the center of the pitch and about 35 yards out. Zelarayan sends it low and into the net, but it is not an issue for blake who scoops the ball.

13’ - Columbus’ Zelarayan shoots from distance and it goes right into the hands of Blake.

9’ - Corner kick here for the Union from the near flag. The sun is directly in the goalkeeper's eyes. The service goes directly into the middle of the box and there is no blue shirt in the area to get on it. The second chance ball is blown dead because of a foul by Flach.

5’ - Two crosses from the right into the box can’t find a Union player on the left, since no one is committed to running on that side.

1’ - Not even half a minute into the game and we get a stop after a high kick from Mensah hits Wagner. Columbus’ Mensah earns a yellow. The training staff is looking at Wagner after he got kicked in the head.

1’ - The game is now underway. The Union are in their dark blues and are attacking from right to left.

Starting Lineups

Philadelphia Union

Looking a lil different but the goal stays the same: all 3 points



https://t.co/zOtzzSqp8t#DOOP pic.twitter.com/V2PGJ60mhc — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) July 3, 2022

Columbus Crew

Injuries/Absences

The following is a list of names from the league’s player availability report.

Philadelphia Union

QUESTIONABLE: Jesus Bueno (calf)

Columbus Crew

QUESTIONABLE : Artur (right lower leg)

QUESTIONABLE : Yaw Yeboah (left ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: Marlon Hairston (right thigh)

QUESTIONABLE: Erik Hurtardo (right foot)

How to Watch

Where: Lower.com Field

When: 7:38 p.m.; Sunday, July 3, 2022

TV: PHL17

Streaming: PhiladelphiaUnion.com (Philly Market), MLS Live on ESPN+

Radio: Fox Sports The Gambler 1480 AM and 105.3 HD2

Audio Streaming: IHeart Radio App, Fox Sports The Gambler

Officials

REF: Nima Saghafi

AR1: Nick Uranga

AR2: Kevin Lock

4TH: Eric Tattersall

VAR: Geoff Gamble

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson