Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin speaks ahead of Columbus game

Pressing Points | Bouncing Back at the Crew

After the midweek setback Philadelphia Union will go on the road again with a trip to Columbus on Sunday night for a battle against the Crew. Ahead of the trip Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin spoke with the media as they look to start a new unbeaten streak this weekend.

Homegrowns shine as U.S. secures spot in 2024 Summer Olympics

Paxten Aaronson netted the opening goal just two minutes into the contest, finishing off a free kick cross from Brandan Craig that had the home crowd stunned.

Revolution to sign Giacomo Vrioni

Vrioni, 23, joined Juventus in 2020 but spent the 2021/22 season with WSG Tirol in the Austrian Bundesliga. During this time, he had 21 goals and five assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

Silvester van der Water Transfers to SC Cambuur

The lanky winger appeared in 31 games during his two seasons in MLS, starting only 12 times for a total of 1,011 minutes. He scored three goals and added three assists, showing a marvelous left foot but turned out to be a player so one-footed that he became a liability at times.

Colorado Rapids extend defender Lucas Esteves’ loan from Palmeiras

Signed via the league’s U22 Initiative roster mechanism, Esteves has two goals and three assists in 27 regular-season appearances (19 starts). He grew into a key part of Colorado’s 2021 Western Conference regular-season championship team.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract to end exit speculation

The Egypt international has now ended speculation surrounding his future by signing a new three-year contract at the Premier League club.

Cristiano Ronaldo requests Manchester United transfer to play in Champions League

The Portugal captain returned to United a year ago for a second stint at Old Trafford and scored 18 goals in 30 league appearances, but the team finished sixth in the Premier League and did not qualify for next season’s elite European club competition.