Brotherly Game Daily Links: Checking up on Dynamo ahead of next game

Philadelphia Union News

First Place Union host Houston for Kids Night

Last weekend, Houston fell to a disappointing 2-1 loss to Minnesota United, failing to build on their big 3-1 win the week before against the Galaxy. Dynamo took 11 shots in the box but only put four on frame. Meanwhile, their transition defense fell apart twice as United snuck away with three points.

Union Academy Trio named to 2022 MLS Next All-Star Game

Following standout performances that resulted in winning the U-17 MLS NEXT Cup, forward Marcos Zambrano-Delgado, defender Daniel Krueger, and goalkeeper Andrew Rick were selected as part of the inaugural roster for the East.

MLS News

D.C. United Sign Icelandic National Team Midfielder Victor Pálsson from German Bundesliga Club FC Schalke 04

During his time with Schalke, the Icelandic International appeared in 28 matches and collected three assists. Pálsson joined Schalke on July 1, 2021 from fellow second division Bundesliga side, SV Darmstadt 98 where he spent the previous two seasons and appeared in 67 matches, scoring six goals and assisting on seven others.

Rosters for 2022 MLS NEXT All-Star Game

MLS NEXT today announced the 45 players selected to the inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game. The game will provide a world-class experience for the best young players in North America to showcase their talent on a national stage. Two teams will compete in an East vs. West format.

Sacramento Republic defense carries underdog story to Final with PK shootout win

After a scoreless draw, the match would be ultimately decided by penalty kicks, with Republic FC winning 5-4 to advance to the 107th US Open Cup Final against Orlando City SC.

Big second half sends Orlando City past Red Bulls, Lions to host first Final

The New York Red Bulls may have struck first but Orlando City scored five unanswered to claim a 5-1 victory during Wednesday’s semifinal match in front of an announced attendance of 11,612 at a rain-soaked Exploria Stadium.