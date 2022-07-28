Union Academy trio named to first MLS Next All-Star team

Daniel Krueger, Andrew Rick and Marcos Zambrano-Delgado are among the 45 players chosen for the first ever MLS Next All-Star game being staged in Minnesota on August 10.

All three players from the Philadelphia Union Academy were part of the U17 team’s MLS Next Cup win in Frisco, Texas earlier this summer. Zambrano-Delgado had two goals in a come from behind 3-2 win in the final and won the golden boot in the competition. Krueger, a center back and Rick, a goalkeeper, helped lock down the defense.

All three Union Academy players will be part of the East team in an East vs West format for the game, which will be played at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota on Wednesday, August 10, prior to the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. The 45 players were chosen by the MLS Next Player Selection Committee, made up of key MLS Player Development department personnel.

Players must have been U-18 (born in 2004 or earlier) and have competed in one of the MLS NEXT national showcase events this season.