Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union stay near the top of MLS Power Rankings

MLS News

Power Rankings: Toronto FC surge, Real Salt Lake plunge after Week 22

Union hold steady at number two in this week’s MLS Power Rankings.

Houston Dynamo signing Colombian attacker Nelson Quiñones

Quinones is a winger who can play on either the left or right side of the field, opening the game wide. He is a 19-year-old academy player that recently broke through with the first team last year. He has earned a spot with the first team roster and has appeared in 24 games and has scored one goal

Norwich City is in talks for Canada international Ismael Kone

The midfielder has made just 20 senior appearances for the club since his arrival in Montreal but has garnered attention with his performances this season.

Charlotte FC waives attacking midfielder Titi Ortiz

The club made the move seven months after signing the attacking midfielder on loan from Liga MX’s Club Tijuana. The Argentine midfielder played in 15 Major League Soccer matches for Charlotte.

Once the model MLS franchise, the Galaxy are mired in major slump. When will it end?

The Galaxy are in the midst of the worst slump in the franchise’s storied history, one that has produced more losses than wins and a lone playoff berth since 2016. One win isn’t likely to placate the supporters who paid for the banner.

U.S. Soccer News

2022 US Open Cup Semifinals Preview: Underdog Sacramento face 4-time champs Sporting KC; Red Bulls, Orlando City seeking first USOC trophy

The Red Bulls and Orlando City kick off the night at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium at 7:30 p.m., and Sacramento will welcome Sporting Kansas City to Heart Health Park, a venue that has been sold out for a week in advance of this historic game.

Rest of the World News

Luis Suarez set for return to boyhood club Nacional in Uruguay

The 35-year-old striker started his professional career at Nacional before moving to Dutch side FC Groningen in 2006.

Ian Darke joins FOX World Cup coverage for Qatar 2022

Few commentators in the world possess as much experience and expertise as Ian Darke. Starting with the World Cup, Qatar 2022 is Darke’s eighth World Cup as a play-by-play voice. His first tournaments came back in 1982 and 1990. Then, he worked with BBC Radio and Eurosport.

Vancouver takes down Toronto FC in Canadian Championship to win Voyageurs Cup

Tuesday marked just the second time the ‘Caps have won the Canadian Championship, following their victory in 2015. They had not been in the final since 2018.