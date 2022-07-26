Brotherly Game Daily Links: Glesnes makes MLS Team of the Week

Philadelphia Union News

Jakob Glesnes named to MLS Team of the Week

Glesnes helped the Boys in Blue collect their ninth clean sheet of 2022 with strong defensive play to earn a 1-0 win at Orlando City SC on Saturday. The Norwegian international had nine defensive clearances plus an interception and won tackle in the road victory and played a key role in the game-winning goal.

MLS News

Taty Castellanos Leaves New York On Loan To Fellow City Football Group Side Girona

Numerous teams were interested in Castellanos, who moved to New York in 2018, but none raised their bid to NYCFC’s asking price of around $15 million.

NYCFC’s Taty Castellanos loan is proof of the power of multi-club ownership

NYCFC is deferring a payday by loaning Castellanos instead of selling him, but the club is betting that a full season of playing time in what many consider to be the best league in the world will significantly raise his value. Girona isn’t expected to do much this season, but if Castellanos can simply show he belongs at the La Liga level, NYCFC could sell him following the expiration of his loan next summer for much more than the $15 million the club sought this year.

MLS Team of the Week: RBNY youngsters, Toronto’s stars highlight Week 22

A dominant first half that embodied Toronto FC’s long-term vision and a remarkably efficient road display from the New York Red Bulls were among Week 22’s highlights, helping both clubs pace the Team of the Week.

Orlando City Signs Colombian Winger Iván Angulo on Loan

The native of San Andrés de Tumaco, Colombia is coming off a campaign in which he scored one goal in 32 appearances on loan with Portuguese side Portimonense in 2021-2022. In his career 65 appearances across all competitions, Angulo has produced four goals and five assists at various clubs to which he’s been loaned by Palmeiras.