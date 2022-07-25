Brotherly Game Daily Links: Gazdag’s 10th goal of the season a special one

Philadelphia Union News

Houston Dynamo unable to come back in 2-1 loss to Minnesota United FC

The Union’s next game is this coming Saturday as they host the Western Conference’s Houston Dynamo, let’s see how their last game went.

Achievement Unlocked | Gazdag scores his 10th goal of the year

The midfielder becomes the ninth different in club history to score 10 goals in a single MLS regular season and the 12th time overall it’s happen for the club.

Philadelphia Union still not “comfortable” despite Eastern Conference lead

With their victory over Orlando at Exploria Stadium, the Union are now on a four-match winning streak and are unbeaten in their last five games. They ended the night the same way it started: Atop the Eastern Conference standings, now on 42 points (11W-2L-9D) and still narrowly trailing LAFC (45 points) in the Supporters’ Shield race.

MLS News

Austin FC drops home game to NY Red Bulls: Team loses wild match that featured 7 goals

The visitors built a 4-1 lead before Austin made things interesting late thanks to a brilliant individual performance from midfielder Sebastián Driussi. Serge Ngoma, Dru Yearwood, Cameron Harper and Tom Barlow scored for New York, while Driussi found the net twice and assisted on Ethan Finlay’s goal for Austin FC.

A new hope: LA Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Kevin Cabral scored his first goal of the season early and substitute Dejan Joveljic found the back of the net for the eighth time in as many games to lift the LA Galaxy to a 2-0 victory over the visiting Atlanta United on Sunday night.