Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union extend win streak in Orlando

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union escapes Orlando with narrow 1-0 victory

Gazdag, as he has throughout the season, gave the Union its first goal from a nice flick on from Jakob Glesnes header. While the play was initially flagged for an offside violation from Gazdag, a VAR review restored the goal for Philly.

MLS News

MLS Rewind: Sounders snap losing streak, LAFC eases past Sporting KC, and more

A massive win for Toronto FC and new signings Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, Gareth Bale’s first MLS goal and a win to snap a losing streak for the Sounders highlight Week 22 in Major League Soccer.

Inter Miami nixes bigger soccer stadium and wants discount on funding for public art

During the hours-long hearing Wednesday evening, it became clear that owners want to build a 25,000-seat stadium and do not plan to pursue a larger venue, as was requested by Commissioner Joe Carollo when the commission in April approved a 99-year lease for the project.

The numbers behind Xherdan Shaqiri’s difficult start to life in MLS

Shaqiri has been an elite progressive passer. Beyond that, however, he’s struggled to meet even the 50th percentile for his position in MLS. Some of this comes with the territory given his game: Shaqiri has never been an elite presser in defense, while his career-high goal total since leaving FC Basel at age 19 is just eight (Stoke City, 2017-18).

Austin FC and DP Cecilio Dominguez terminate contract

The league suspended him on April 8 pending an investigation into a report of a domestic incident with his partner. He was reinstated on May 4. Dominguez, of Paraguay, shared the team lead with seven goals and added four assists in 34 games (29 starts) during Austin’s debut MLS season in 2021.

Toronto FC signs Doneil Henry for remainder of 2022 season

A free agent after getting waived by LAFC on July 3rd, the Canada international is now back where it all began for him.