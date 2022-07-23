Five local teams playing in national semifinals for U.S. Youth Soccer

Five teams from the area are one win away from playing for a national championship.

Teams from Philadelphia SC, Real Jersey FC, Penn FC Youth, Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals and Yardley Makefield Soccer are in semifinals at the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships after advancing out of group play.

Philadelphia SC Coppa Rage 2005 girls made it three wins out of three on Thursday with a convincing 7-0 win over KC Athletics. They are looking to return to the national final after coming up short last year. They play Utah Avalanche at 8 a.m. today.

Real Jersey FC 2006 girls got the benefit of the tiebreaker to advance to the semifinal after finishing with an identical 2-1-0 record as two other teams in their group. They play FC Copa Academy at 8 a.m. Live Stream Link

Penn FC Youth Lightning 2004 girls made it three wins out of three in group play and didn’t concede a goal to return to the semifinals after winning a national title last year. They play Tennessee SC at 10:30 a.m. Live Stream Link

Yardley Makefield Soccer Celtic 2008 boys won all three of their group matches, outscoring opponents 6-1 to advance through. They take on Toca FC at 10:30 a.m. today. Live Stream Link

Philadelphia Ukrainians 2005 boys went unbeaten in three group matches with a pair of wins and a draw, outscoring opponents 8-4. They play Galaxy SC in the semifinal today at 10:30 a.m.