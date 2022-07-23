Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union head to Orlando looking to extend winning streak

Philadelphia Union News

Know Your Enemy | Union take winning streak to Orlando City

Recently, Orlando has tightened up their defensive lines with one or fewer goals allowed in five of their past six games, but that sixth game was a doozy. On July 4 against a struggling DC side, they gave up five goals. Five weeks earlier, they shipped three to Dallas, and barely a month before that they watched Montreal pump four past them. In between these troubling performances, Oscar Pareja’s side gave up more than one goal just one time, in a 2-2 draw with Austin.

Alejandro Bedoya is having a renaissance with the Union at age 35

The Union’s captain knows the end of his playing days is on the horizon, but he isn’t ready to stand down yet.

Weighing Union’s midfield options, Jack McGlynn a difference-maker

McGlynn was excellent, in a rare but needed squad rotation that included a formation shift. The lineup that Jim Curtin settled on, a 4-2-3-1, happened to suit McGlynn’s needs, if that wasn’t the explicit reason. The Homegrown midfielder shined, pinging passes from the center circle, generating attacks, generally dictating the game and helping the Union win for a third time in nine days.

MLS News

MLS Preview: NYCFC-Inter Miami, Austin FC-Red Bulls headline top matches in Week 22

The summer transfer window is making mid-summer MLS matches interesting, with the Columbus Crew’s Cucho Hernandez making a big mark in his first three matches. Meanwhile, New York City FC was dealt a blow with the eventual departure of Valentin “Taty” Castellanos.

Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne to debut for Toronto FC this weekend

“Both are excited and everybody’s also excited to get them going,” Bradley said. “A couple days of training, we’ll have to figure out exactly what it means in terms of minutes and things like that. But both of them are ready to go.”

NYCFC coach addresses Taty Castellanos’ status amid LaLiga transfer reports

“Of course we’re aware of the interest in Taty,” Cushing said. “He’s here, he’s played this morning, he’s in the squad for Miami. He’s as motivated as ever and a real important player for us. Like I said, we’re aware of the story and a few guys asking questions. But he’s training and he’s in the squad for Saturday.”